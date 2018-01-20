Soldier dies in Gulmarg

“Havaldar Dalri Anant Jabra of 8 Maratha posted at Botapathri,Gulmarg fell uncouncious due to heart stroke.”
Srinagar—An army soldier died due to cardiac arrest in Gulmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
“Havaldar Dalri Anant Jabra of 8 Maratha posted at Botapathri,Gulmarg fell uncouncious due to heart stroke,” a police officer told GNS.
Jabra, a resident of Mahrashtra was immediately shifted to Sub-District hospital Tangmarg by his colleagues where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
The police officer said that the soldier apparently died due to heart attack.
“Proceedings under section of 174 CrPC has been initiated by Police in this regard”, the officer said.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was handed over to the concerned unit of army for further course of action, the officer added. (GNS)
