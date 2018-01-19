Social Media On Govt Radar

Mehbooba says it plays major role in youths’ ‘radicalization’
Srinagar—Government on Thursday said it has taken numerous steps to wean away the local youth from militancy and surveillance on social media has been enhanced as it plays a major role in "radicalization” of youth.
In a written reply to a question by a legislator, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said government has taken numerous steps to wean away the local youth from anti national activities/militancy which inter-alia, include the organizing of cricket tournaments under Civic Action Programme (CAP) to engage with the youth.
"The meetings of senior citizens at police station level are being organized to facilitate the counseling of the youth to ally their misgiving if any and motivate them for contributing to the development of the state," she said.
Mehbooba said that youth clubs have been established at police station levels to facilitate them with information technology, indoor games etc. to keep youth away from the menace of "terrorism".
She said a number of steps have been taken to eradicate and check cross border “terrorism” which include border fencing and its electrification, installation of night vision devices, heating sensing gadgets, tactical development of forces at border/LoC.
“The other measures which have been taken to prevent the cross border terrorism include the development of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target oriented inputs on filtration, foot patrolling, establishment of border police posts for generating local intelligence, regular patrolling along the border and laying of ambushes on suspected routes of infiltration.”
Besides these measures, Mehbooba said that border is being manned by security forces who are adequately equipped in terms of manpower and resources. (GNS)
