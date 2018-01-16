 Social Media: Bane For Army, Boon For Police?

“Social media was misused to a large extent in 2016 to mislead the public and we managed to counter it to a large extent. Our effort to bring into a positive narrative helped in improving the situation to a large extent.”
Srinagar—In an ironic and unintended rejoinder to the army chief’s remarks, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, S P Vaid, said that social media outreach had helped the force “counter the propaganda of subversive elements” and improve the security situation in the state.
The DGP had been speaking at the passing out-cum-attestation parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Talwara in Reasi in the Jammu region.
“Social media was misused to a large extent in 2016 to mislead the public and we managed to counter it to a large extent. Our effort to bring into a positive narrative helped in improving the situation to a large extent,” Vaid said, addressing passing out-cum-attestation parade of 911 recruits at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Talwara here.
He said the police department set up media cells in all district headquarters, opened 26 Facebook pages at district police level, 189 Facebook pages at police station level, 31 Twitter handles, five Facebook pages at police range level and two Facebook pages at the zonal level.
This was part of the larger effort to restore peace and
