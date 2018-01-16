 Social Media: Bane For Army, Boon For Police?

Srinagar—In an ironic and unin­tended rejoinder to the army chief’s remarks, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, S P Vaid, said that social media outreach had helped the force “counter the pro­paganda of subversive elements” and im­prove the security situation in the state.

The DGP had been speaking at the pass­ing out-cum-attestation parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Talwara in Reasi in the Jammu region.

“Social media was misused to a large extent in 2016 to mislead the public and we managed to counter it to a large extent. Our effort to bring into a positive narrative helped in improving the situation to a large extent,” Vaid said, addressing pass­ing out-cum-attestation parade of 911 recruits at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Tal­wara here.

He said the police department set up me­dia cells in all district headquarters, opened 26 Facebook pages at dis­trict police level, 189 Facebook pages at police station level, 31 Twitter handles, five Facebook pages at police range level and two Facebook pages at the zonal level.

This was part of the larger effort to restore peace and