Snowfall Breaks Kashmir’s 3-Month Long Dry Spell

Srinagar—An alarmingly prolonged dry spell in Kashmir was broken on Monday with snowfall that cut the Valley’s road and air links to the outside world for the whole day.

The weather bureau has predicted the more wet weather for Tuesday.

Amid the season’s first major snowfall, the divisional administration has issued avalanche warnings for higher reaches and mountainous areas, even as it said that over three thousand municipal personnel had been pressed into service in Srinagar to clear snow from around key public and commercial centres.

All the twenty-two flights scheduled to and from the Srinagar Airport were cancelled due to poor visibility, authorities said, and the Valley’s only surface link and supply line was closed for the whole day because of snowfall at many places.

"Visibility was low and continuous bad weather made flight operations impossible," Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar, Sharad Kumar, told newsmen

"Due to slippery road conditions and fresh snowfall at the Jawahar tunnel and other areas, the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed," a senior traffic department official said.

Authorities have stopped vehicular movement at the Nagrota check post in Jammu, and at Qazigund on the Valley side.

Streets and lanes in Srinagar have been turned into slushy fields and the flow of traffic impeded due to water logging on thoroughfares.

This was the first major snowfall in Kashmir, particularly for Srinagar, this winter.

Except for some light snowfall early in December, the season had been mostly dry so far.

According to officials in the Meteorological Department, the month of January was the driest in terms of rainfall in Kashmir in the past 38 years.

The minimum temperature across the Valley stayed around the freezing point, except for Gulmarg, the skiing resort in north Kashmir, where mercury settled at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Kargil in the Ladakh region continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 14 degrees Celsius, and the nearby Leh town was also freezing at minus 11.3 degrees Celsius last night, Meteorological department said.

Div Com Reviews Situation

The divisional commissioner for Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, reviewed the situation after snowfall and directed officers to ensure that all essential services and commodities were provided without interruption, an official press release said.

At a meeting with officers from the departments concerned, in which the deputy commissioners of all Valley districts participated via video conference, the divisional commissioner reviewed the working of hospitals, status of water and power supply and asked the departments concerned to work in coordination to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials, it said..

The divisional commissioner especially reviewed the disaster preparedness for hilly areas where there are dangers of avalanche and heavy snowfall. He directed the police and civil administration to work in tandem to meet any eventuality, it said.

Earlier, along with the deputy commissioner for Srinagar and other officials, the divisional commissioner conducted a tour of the city and visited various hospitals to review their functioning.

He also directed officials concerned to ensure adequate steps to check water logging in Srinagar areas