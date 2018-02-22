Snow Forecast: DCs Alerted

Srinagar—In wake of the weather forecast, Divisional Administration has asked all Deputy Commissioners to take necessary precautionary measures in their respective districts

According to the Divisional Administration Kashmir there are chances of widespread rains and snowfall in Kashmir Division from February 23 to January 25.

“There is forecast of heavy rain and snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and moderate precipitation is expected at widespread places in the Division which may have effect on transportation mainly through National Highway during this period,” a statement of the Divisional Administration said.

“People living in these avalanche prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.”