Snow Forecast: DCs Alerted

According to the Divisional Administration Kashmir there are chances of widespread rains and snowfall in Kashmir Division from February 23 to January 25.
Srinagar—In wake of the weather forecast, Divisional Administration has asked all Deputy Commissioners to take necessary precautionary measures in their respective districts
According to the Divisional Administration Kashmir there are chances of widespread rains and snowfall in Kashmir Division from February 23 to January 25.
“There is forecast of heavy rain and snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and moderate precipitation is expected at widespread places in the Division which may have effect on transportation mainly through National Highway during this period,” a statement of the Divisional Administration said.
“People living in these avalanche prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.