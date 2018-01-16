Sneak-In Bid On Boat Foiled, 5 Militants Killed: Army 

Says ‘JeM’ infiltrators were planning a Fidayeen attack
Srinagar—The army and the police on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir by killing five militants in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district.
In a press briefing in the town along the Line of Control, army authorities said that the militants had been crossing a river in a boat and had opened fire when challenged by troops.
In separate statements issued here this evening, the police and the army said that the slain militants belonged to the Jaish-e-Muhammad group and had planned a major fidayeen attack in the state.
The incident occurred in the Dulanja area of the sector, and a search operation was still on, forces’ spokesman said.
Earlier, the director general of the state police, SP Vaid, had tweeted that the bodies of four of the militants had already been recovered while troops were looking for the fifth.
The Jaish militants had been killed in a joint operation launched by the army, the police and central paramilitary forces.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, said that the militants were apparently planning a Fidayeen attack.
“From the recovery of arms and ammunition and other war like stores it appeared that the militants had come with a plan of undertaking a fidayeen attack and belonged to Jaish-Muhammad militant group,” he said.
He said that troops challenged the group of three to four militants after they attempted to infiltrate into this side of the LoC in Dulanja.
“Alert troops challenged the group and all the militants were killed,” he said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.