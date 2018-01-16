Sneak-In Bid On Boat Foiled, 5 Militants Killed: Army 

Srinagar—The army and the police on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir by killing five militants in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district.

In a press briefing in the town along the Line of Control, army authorities said that the militants had been crossing a river in a boat and had opened fire when challenged by troops.

In separate statements issued here this evening, the police and the army said that the slain militants belonged to the Jaish-e-Muhammad group and had planned a major fidayeen attack in the state.

The incident occurred in the Dulanja area of the sector, and a search operation was still on, forces’ spokesman said.

Earlier, the director general of the state police, SP Vaid, had tweeted that the bodies of four of the militants had already been recovered while troops were looking for the fifth.

The Jaish militants had been killed in a joint operation launched by the army, the police and central paramilitary forces.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, said that the militants were apparently planning a Fidayeen attack.

“From the recovery of arms and ammunition and other war like stores it appeared that the militants had come with a plan of undertaking a fidayeen attack and belonged to Jaish-Muhammad militant group,” he said.

He said that troops challenged the group of three to four militants after they attempted to infiltrate into this side of the LoC in Dulanja.

“Alert troops challenged the group and all the militants were killed,” he said.