SMHS shootout: NIA Takes Over Probe

New Delhi—The National Investigation Agency on Monday took over the probe into Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammed Naveed Jhatt's escape from the SMHS hospital here, the agency spokesperson said.

The NIA registered a case related to Jhatt's escape from SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he was brought on February 6 for treatment, the NIA spokesperson said.

An FIR was registered by the local Police at Karan Nagar in Srinagar district, the NIA said.

In this incident, two police personnel Mushtaq Ahmed and Babar Ahmed were killed, it said.

The NIA team is proceeding to Srinagar tomorrow for the investigation of the case, the spokesperson said.

The Jhatt staged the daring escape from the SMHS hospital, killing the two policemen with a pistol handed to him by his LeT accomplices who ambushed the police team escorting him.

The attack by the LeT to free Jhatt took place inside the busy Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital complex in a high security area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.

Jhatt, the 22-year-old LeT militant from Pakistan who was caught in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014, escaped with the assailants. A team of NIA is likely to arrive here.