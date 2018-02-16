SMHS Shootout: NIA Gets Transit Remand Of Escape Planners

Srinagar—Five persons, arrested by the state police shortly after the dramatic escape of detained Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jutt during an escorted visit to hospital, were on Thursday handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on transit remand for two days by the Chief Judicial Magistrate here.

Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Tika Khan, Syed Tajamul Islam, Muhammad Shafi Wani and Jan Muhammad, all residents of the Pulwama district, are to be produced before a special NIA court in Jammu on Friday to seek police custody, a press release from the investigating agency said.

According to the police, together with Hilal Ahmad Rathar, a Hizb militant still at large, the five accused were central to the escape plan in which two policemen were killed in a shootout at the SMHS hospital on February 6.

As per police, the ‘conspiracy’ to ‘free’ Muhammad Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzala was hatched inside Srinagar Central Jail about four months before it was executed outside the OPD of the Srinagar hospital.

Stating this, J&K’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Munir Ahmed Khan, had said on last week that mobile phones played an important role towards effecting the dramatic escape of the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s former deputy chief.

“During investigation, it has surfaced that the conspiracy was hatched few months back in Srinagar Central Jail by militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahedin active in Kashmir valley”, he had said.

However, the final planning to execute the same was made a few weeks back at the residence of Tika Khan in Singu Narbal village of Pulwama,” the police officer said.