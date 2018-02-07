SMHS Firing: Amid Opposition Attack, Govt Says Probe On

Srinagar: The Government on Wednesday said a probe has begun into Lashkar-e-Taiba's attack at SMHS hospital in Srinagar yesterday, during which a "hardcore" Pakistani militant managed to escape while two policemen were killed.

As the Legislative Assembly met here, Parliamentary Affairs minister Abdul Rehman Veeri made a statement on the incident after a ruling PDP MLA and opposition legislators raised the issue.

PDP's Raja Manzoor said one of the policemen killed in the attack was from his hometown Karnah and demanded a probe into it.

Asserting that the attack was a result of a "big security lapse", National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar sought a detailed statement from the government on the incident.

"The hospital remains crowded with patients and their attendants, and such an attack at the heart of Srinagar needs to be taken seriously," he said, and asked the government to probe how it happened.

Congress' G M Saroori and CPI(M) legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami condemned the attack, with the latter saying it reflects security lapse which needs to be looked into seriously.

Independent MLA Hakeem Yaseen said yesterday's attack shows the "alarming situation" in the Valley at a time when government plans to hold panchayat elections in the state.

Veeri, in his statement in the House, said the concerns of the members over the attack are genuine.

An FIR has been lodged at Karan Nagar police station and a probe has begun, he said, adding, he lapses would be identified after the investigation.

The minister said around 11.30 am yesterday, a militant namely Mohammad Naveed Jhutt, alias Abu Hanzla Chotu, lodged in Central jail Srinagar and five other detainees, were escorted by a police party of the District Police Lines, Srinagar to the hospital. "As soon as they reached the OPD of the SMHS hospital the police party accompanying the militant was attacked by some unknown militants with pistol, due to which two police personnel head constable Mushtaq Ahmad and constable Babar Khan - got injured and later attained martyrdom," Veeri said.

He said the Pakistani militant, along with the attackers managed to escape from the spot.

In this regard, an FIR under various sections, including that of murder, was registered at Karan Nagar police station and an investigation has begun.

LeT Chief Hails ‘Historic Task’

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah has extended his hearty congratulations to militants for getting one of their fellows freed from the custody of police, saying the incident was “an outcome of close coordination and cooperation among various Mujahideen organizations”.

Lashkar spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Ghazanwi in a statement issued to GNS quoted Shah as saying that LeT accomplished this “historic” task and left the Indian security forces to face “unforgettable humiliation”.

He called the episode as the “apex of Mujahideen’s strategy, planning and commitment to their cause”.

“All who participated in this momentous operation deserve congratulations and high level of appreciations,” Shah said.