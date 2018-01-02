Slew Of Austerity Measures unveiled for Bureaucrats

Srinagar—A government order issued by the finance department recently has asked all the departments and corporations to avoid luxurious travel and rather travel in budget airlines.

The government has asked the bureaucrats to use the latest technology and instead of travelling to the place, facility of video conferencing can be used.

The circular issued by the state finance department has asked the officers of all the departments that utmost economy should be observed in organising the conferences/ workshops, seminars in the state.

The circular has further asked the bureaucrats that only such conferences, seminars and workshops which are absolutely essential should be held.

The trend earlier was seen that the departments were found showing huge expenditure on unnecessary workshops and seminars and the expenses of which had to be borne out of the state exchequer.

The circular, in this regard, reads further: “Holding of exhibitions, fairs, seminars, conferences outside the state is strongly discouraged except in the case of exhibition for tourism or handicrafts promotion.”

The government has further banned holding of meetings and conferences at private hotels and has asked the bureaucrats to hold such meets in government buildings.

The new vehicles, as per the circular cannot be purchased by the bureaucrats of the state unless they have a prior permission of the finance department.

The order reads, “Travel expenditure should be regulated so as to ensure that each department remains within the allocated budget for the same. Re-appropriation/ augmentation proposals on this account will not be entertained.”

Also the bureaucrats have been asked to no longer travel by the Business Class— the bills for which are paid by the tax payers of the state. They have been asked to use the economy class instead of the Business Class in the recent order by the government.

“In all cases of air travel, the lowest air fare ticket available for entitled class is to be purchased,” reads the circular.

The order has stated further that no fresh financial commitments will be made on items which are not provided for in the approved budget.

BJP MLC Takes Scooty Ride To State Legislature

Dressed in a white 'pheran' (closed gown), BJP legislator Surinder Ambardar Tuesday drove a two-wheeler from his residence at Bohri here to the state legislature, sending a clear message against 'VIP culture' and traffic chaos in the city.

A video showing the member of state council taking the ride sans any cavalcade has gone viral on social media, with many hailing the BJP leader, while others termed it a "publicity stunt".

"I rode on a scooty to send a message that we should shun the VIP culture. Also, it can be a solution to the traffic chaos in the city," Ambardar told reporters outside the state legislature here.

"Let all the legislators, important persons, politicians, bureaucrats and even ministers use two-wheelers once or twice a week, to give respite to public from traffic problems caused by VIP culture", he said.

Reacting to the video on Facebook, Geelani Shakeel wrote, "Other legislators can do the same... at least they can do it once in a week".

Another FB user said, "Time for others to say no to cavalcade".

Some of the netizens said it was a great initiative for ending VIP culture and a good solution to traffic woes, while others said Ambardar's action was "publicity stunt and a photo opportunity".