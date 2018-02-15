Slain Militants Buried in Sheeri; Clashes in Anantnag

Srinagar—While militants killed in Karannagar were buried in Baramulla, clashes erupted after government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Soaf-Shali village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports and witnesses said that youth took to streets and staged protests after forces launched a CASO in the village.

They said that youth pelted the forces with stones while the latter responded by firing teargas.

An official said that CASO was launched in the village after inputs about the presence of militants. He said that drone camera were being used to search the area.

Meanwhile, two militants who were killed in an encounter at Karan Nagar, Srinagar were laid to rest at Sheeri area of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday. Another militant who died in a road mishap at Warpora area of Sopore on Monday morning was also buried at Sheeri.

Official sources the bodies of the two fidayeen militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit were on Wednesday handed over to the local Auqaf committee at Sheeri for burial.

The body of another militant reportedly identified as Chota Dujhana of Pakistan who died along with his associate Owais Ahmad in a road mishap at Warpora, Sopore on Monday was also handed over to the Auqaf committee for burial.