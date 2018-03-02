Situation Along LAC Has Potential Of Escalation: GoI

New Delhi:—Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Thursday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was "sensitive" and has the potential of escalation.

He also expressed concern that rising instability in India's neighbourhood has increased the "probability of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) to non-state actors".

"Today we face a difficult neighbourhood with myriad of security challenges... On the LAC, the situation is sensitive as incidents of patrolling, transgression and standoff have the potential of escalation," Bhamre said at the Annual Army Seminar here.

"While confidence building measures are being enhanced, we shall continue to take all action as deemed necessary to ensure the sanctity of LAC."

Later, Bhamre told reporters: "So many things are going on (along LAC). You never know one of the things may trigger the escalation."

The LAC refers to a demarcation between Indian and Chinese territory lying in the state of Jammu and Kashmir that acts as the de facto border between the two countries.

Earlier, at the seminar, Bhamre said in addition to conventional threats, non-traditional threats "lurk in the cyber domain" and that a rise in religious fundamentalism and its spread "especially through social media remains a cause of concern".

"The likelihood of Pakistan becoming a conduit for eastward spread of ISIS ideology remains high... putting the threat of increased radicalisation. The rising instability in our neighbourhood has increased probability of proliferation of WMD to non-state actors."

He said that with continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (with Pakistan) and unabated infiltration attempts, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remained a "challenge".

He added that the Indian forces were "dominant on the border" and are capable of "tackling any situation and eventuality at the border".