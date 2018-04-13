Silence of Int'l Community on Kashmir Killings Criminal: Abbas

Srinagar—The studied silence of the international community over the bloodletting in Kashmir by the state forces is criminal, veteran separatist leader Maulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari said here on Thursday.

Addressing a large gathering of devout at Devar Parihaspora on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kazim( AS) Maulana Ansari urged upon Muslim community to make holy Imam as their ideal while struggling for their rights.

"Imam Musa Kazim remained steadfast in the face of state oppression, faced frequent imprisonments and boycotts by the Abasid rulers but never wavered for a moment in upholding the standard of truth and justice", Maulana said and called upon suffering Kashmiris to follow great Imams footsteps.

Maulana Ansari lamented that a large section of Muslims have fallen in the trap of global 'Satanic Forces' and are busy killing their co-religionists by branding them as unbelievers thus paving the way for such forces to further subdue Muslims. He said pseudo Muslims who allow themselves to be used by these Satanic Forces are acting like mercenaries and will never be forgiven by the history.This disunity, he said, was the root cause of prolonging the conflicts in places like Kashmir and Palestine.

Describing Kulgam and Shopian killings a carnage Maulana denounced silence of global community on what he described as worst form of state terrorism.