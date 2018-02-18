Siege in Tral for 8 hours 

Tral—A cordon and search operation started by government forces in Hundoora area of Tral in Pulwama district ended after eight hours on Saturday.

Official said that acting on specific information about the presence of militants, a joint team of Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve paramilitary Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and its Special Operations Group (SOG) launched the CASO early morning.

All entry points leading towards the area and adjoining areas were sealed off.

Finally, the CASO concluded at 06:15 pm in evening, they said.