Siege in Tral for 8 hours 

All entry points leading towards the area and adjoining areas were sealed off.
Tral—A cordon and search operation started by government forces in Hundoora area of Tral in Pulwama district ended after eight hours on Saturday.
Official said that acting on specific information about the presence of militants, a joint team of Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve paramilitary Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and its Special Operations Group (SOG) launched the CASO early morning.
All entry points leading towards the area and adjoining areas were sealed off.
Finally, the CASO concluded at 06:15 pm in evening, they said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.