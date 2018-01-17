SIC asks govt to provide CoI’s report copy  

The SIC order also directed the Home department to provide the report within a period of 30 days.
Srinagar—State Information Commission (SIC) has ordered Home department headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to provide copy of a report, submitted in 2016 by one-man Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice (retd) ML Koul on the 2010 uprising in which about 120 street protesters, mostly youngsters, were shot dead.
In response to the second appeal filed by Advocate Parvez Imroz, who had sought information regarding the copy of the report under JK RTI Act, the State Information Commission (SIC) has directed the Home Department to provide the copy subject to the condition that contents of the report in full or part are not covered by any of the provisions of section 8, as may be determined by the Public Authority, Home Department to exempt the same from disclosure.
The SIC order also directed the Home department to provide the report within a period of 30 days.
The CoI submitted the report to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on 30 December 2016.
