Shutdown, Restrictions In Kashmir on Maqbool Bhat's anniversary

Srinagar—A complete shutdown was observed in Kashmir Valley on Sunday on the hanging anniversary of Maqbool Bhat, while authorities deployed contingents of paramilitary forces to thwart any attempts of protests by the people.

In Srinagar’s downtown locality, strict restrictions were imposed by the authorities.

Hundreds of people including women's and children's on Sunday staged a protest in Trehgam village of Kupwara in north Kashmir on the death anniversary of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat.

Sources said that scores of people including family members and relatives of Maqbool Bhat took out a peaceful protest march from Maqbool Abad but police didn't allow them to move ahead towards the main market at Trehgam.

According to reports, the Protestors carry placards of JKLF founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and shouting pro-freedom slogans were demanding the return of mortal remains of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder.

Bhat was executed and buried in New Delhi’s Tihar jail on 11 February in 1984.

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions imposed in several areas of North Kashmir to foil pro-Bhat protests and all the entry and exit points have been sealed with concertina wires and barricades.

Kupwara witnessed a complete shutdown in response to the strike call over the Maqbool Bhat’s Anniversary. All shops were closed and traffic movement was badly affected were Normal life was disrupted in Kupwara due to the strike. Shops, banks, business establishments and fuel stations were closed due to the strike. The roads in Kupwara wore a deserted look as public and private transport remained off the roads.

Curfew-like situation was seen in this district .Heavy forces, Police and CRPF men's were deployed at several places in town Kupwara and other towns as well.The shutdown was also observed in some other areas of district Kupwara are Kulangam, Handwara, Trehgam, Kralpora, Lolab, Langate and main Town Kupwara.