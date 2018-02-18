Shutdown, Restrictions Hit Normal Life In Kashmir Valley  

Srinagar—A complete shutdown was observed in Kashmir Valley on Saturday on a call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against killing of a Hurriyat activist, shifting of prisoners to outside jails and Supreme Court's decision on FIR against army Major named in the Shopian killings.

In wake of the shutdown call, authorities had imposed restrictions in parts of the old city to prevent protests and maintain law and order.

Muhammad Yousuf Rather alias Yousuf Nadeem was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a passenger cab earlier this week.

In Srinagar, most of the shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport was thin on the roads.

On January 27, three civilians were killed when army personnel of 10 Gadhwal opened fire upon protesters in Ganowpora village in Shopian. In this connection, an FIR was registered against personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles, including Major Aditya Kumar, under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

On January 29, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stood firm on the investigation into the killings of civilians in Army firing and said: “The probe ordered into the killing of civilians will be taken to its logical conclusion. Such killings only impair and slow down the political process here. An FIR was lodged against the guilty and the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, will come up with its report,” Mufti told the Assembly during the budget session which came to close earlier this week.

Father of the Major Kumar, the officer named in the FIR, had approached the Supreme Court seeking the FIR be quashed.

The Supreme Court on February 12 restrained the Jammu and Kashmir Police from taking any coercive steps against Army officers and asked the state government to file a response within two weeks.