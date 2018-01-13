Shutdown, Restrictions Affect Normal Life In Kashmir

Srinagar—Normal life in Kashmir Valley was affected due to restrictions, imposed by authorities in parts of Srinagar, and strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership in Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

Reports said that almost all the business establishments remained closed due to the strike. Roads also witnessed thin traffic movement while shops remained closed.

Restrictions were imposed in parts of old city’s Srinagar to prevent protests and rallies against the killings.

A complete shutdown was observed in Srinagar city. Reports of clashes were received from Mochow area of Nowgam and Braripora area of Parimpora where youth fought pitched battles with the para-military forces and police. However, no reports of any grave injury were reported when this report was filed.

Reports of shutdown were also received from south and north Kashmir.

On Jan 9, a 23-year-old Khalid Ahmad was killed after police and para-military CRPF used forces to quell the people protesting against the killing of Hizb militant Mohammad Furhan Wani at Larnoo, Kokernag.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for the shutdown against "genocide" of Kashmiris.

"Killing of youth is done under a well planned strategy. Probes ordered into these killings are nothing but mere eyewash," JRL comprising had said.

Clashes erupted in Walurhama Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district when Government Forces launched Cordon and Search Operation in the village.

Reports said that village was brought under siege after government forces received inputs about the presence of militants there.

As soon as search operation started, local youth emerged on roads and pelted stones on the Forces, triggering clashes.

The forces used tear-smoke shells to disperse the protesting youth.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Government Forces and youth after an army vehicle part of a convoy was attacked with stones at Wanpoh village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.