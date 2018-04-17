Shutdown Continues In Kangan 

Amir Hamid Lone (22) of Chatergul Kangan, a second year student of Degree college Ganderbal who after receiving critical injuries in the clashes with government forces on April 3 this month succumbed to injuries at SKIMS on Sunday.
Ganderbal: Spontaneous shutdown continued for the second consecutive day in Kangan town of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district against youth’s killing.
Clashes had erupted in Kangan on the day against the killing of another youth, Gowhar Ahmad Rather of Jamia market Kangan.
Reports said that all the shops and business establishements remained shut while transports also remained off the roads. Government had ordered the closure of all the educational institutions in the district.
