Shutdown, Clashes Mark Afzal Guru’s Hanging Anniversary

Srinagar—Complete shutdown and clashes in Kashmir Valley marked fifth anniversary of the execution of Afzal Guru who was secretly hanged and buried inside Tihar jail on 9 February 2013.

The Supreme Court ordered the conviction of Guru in parliament attack case, saying, “The collective conscience of the society will be satisfied only if the death penalty is awarded to Afzal Guru.”

Joint Hurriyat leadership of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yaseen Malik had called for the strike on February 9 and on February 11, anniversary of the execution of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Maqbool Bhat, who was also secretly hanged and buried inside the Tihar jail in 1984.

The leadership has also demanded the return of mortal remains of Guru and Bhat. State government had deployed contingents of the police and paramilitary forces at various places in Srinagar’s downtown Srinagar and Sopore town the native town of Guru to enforce restrictions imposed by it. There were no Friday prayers in historic Jamia Majid for third consecutive Friday. Most of the business establishments in the Valley remained closed and the traffic movement was also sparse. The government also suspended train services, in wake of the strike call.

GNS reported that despite restrictions, the resistance leaders visited the residence of Afzal Guru in Jageer Ghat, Dubgav village of Sopore to offer condolences and express solidarity.

Chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik has been lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.

The United Jihad Council (UJC), an amalgam of several militant organisations, headed by Syed Salahuddin had also supported the protest shutdown.

Contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in sensitive parts of Kashmir to prevent protests.

Meanwhile, reports of clashes were reported from Sopore, HMT Srinagar, Machowa-Nowgam railway track, and Memander in Shopian.

At least five persons are said to have received pellet injuries in Machowa-Nowagam railway track and Memander, Shopian. The injured youth have been hospitalised.

Among the injured, a youth Showkat Ahmad Ganie received pellet wounds in his eyes at Memnader, Shopian while as another youth namely Umar Mushtaq received pellet injuries in his face. Both the injured youth were taken to nearby respective hospitals where from they have been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

A police spokesperson, however, told GNS that the overall situation remained peaceful barring few “stray incidents” of stone pelting.