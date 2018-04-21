Shopian Youth Who Cleared NDA Test Joins Hizb

Srinagar—An engineering graduate, who had cleared a written test to join the armed forces, is believed to have become a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group.

A photograph of Abdi Nazir, who completed B.Tech from a college in Punjab, brandishing a gun is doing the rounds on social media.

Nazir had gone missing from his home in Paddarpora village of Shopian district recently.

He had reportedly cleared the written examination to join the National Defence Academy.

When contacted, police officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they were probing it.

An Army soldier from Shopian district had recently joined the militant ranks.

Most of the youths who have joined militancy recently belong to Shopian, where the 13 militants and three civilians were killed on April 1.