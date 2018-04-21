Shopian Youth Who Cleared NDA Test Joins Hizb

A photograph of Abdi Nazir, who completed B.Tech from a college in Punjab, brandishing a gun is doing the rounds on social media.
Srinagar—An engineering graduate, who had cleared a written test to join the armed forces, is believed to have become a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group.
A photograph of Abdi Nazir, who completed B.Tech from a college in Punjab, brandishing a gun is doing the rounds on social media.
Nazir had gone missing from his home in Paddarpora village of Shopian district recently.
He had reportedly cleared the written examination to join the National Defence Academy.
When contacted, police officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they were probing it.
An Army soldier from Shopian district had recently joined the militant ranks.
Most of the youths who have joined militancy recently belong to Shopian, where the 13 militants and three civilians were killed on April 1.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.