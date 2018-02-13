Shopian Killing:SC Directs Cops Not To Take 'Coercive' Steps Against Major

New Delhi—The Supreme Court on Monday put asked Jammu and Kashmir police not to carry any coercive action against the Army officer accused in the killing of civilians in Shopian district in January, 2018.

“As an interim measure, it is directed that no coercive steps shall be taken on the basis of the First

Information Report No. 26/2018 dated 27.1.2018 registered at P.S. Shopian under Sections 336, 307, 302 of Ranbir Penal Code against Major Aditya Kumar,” the court said, asking for a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government following a petition by the officer's father.

“Let a copy of this petition be served on Mr. Shoeb Alam, standing counsel for the State of Jammu & Kashmir, who shall file a reply within two weeks. A copy of the petition be served on the office of the learned Attorney General, who shall represent the Union of India and put forth its stand.”

The officer's father, Lt. Colonel Karamveer Singh, had asked the court to cancel the FIR against his son Aditya Kumar.

"The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government. We have been asked to serve a copy of the petition to office of Attorney General of India (AGI) and the Court has requested AGI to clarify the stand of Centre in two weeks. Jammu and Kashmir government also has to clarify its stand in two weeks," said advocate Aishwarya Bhati.

Advocate Bhatia said, "On our prayer the Court has directed that no coercive action will be taken against Major Aditya Kumar in pursuance of the FIR lodged against him. It is a positive encouraging day."