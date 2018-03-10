Shopian Killing: GoI Moves SC On FIR Against Major

New Delhi/Srinagar—The Government of India on Friday moved an application in the Supreme Court to quash the FIR registered against Major Aditya Kumar in connection with the Shopian firing incident case.

Aishwarya Bhati, lawyer of petitioner Lt Col Karamveer Singh, father of Major Aditya of Indian Army, said, the government of India government has knocked the doors of the top court, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against Major Aditya.

“It is a positive and good development in the case for us,” Bhati added. The Supreme Court on March 5 had said that no probe would be initiated against Major Aditya Kumar till the next date of hearing, April 24, in connection with the Shopian firing incident case.

The apex court three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had posted the matter for further hearing till April 24.

“No probe against the petitioner till April 24,” the three-judge bench of the apex court had said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government had apprised the apex court that Major Aditya Kumar’s name was not there as an accused in the accused column.

Earlier, the J&K Police had claimed that it lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder charge), 307 (attempt to murder) and 336 (endangering life) against the Army officer and his unit for opening fire on a group of youth in Ganovpora village in Shopian. While two persons were killed on the spot, a third succumbed to his injuries later. The incident prompted Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to order a probe into the killings.

Mehbooba ordered the magisterial inquiry and sought a report within 20 days which have already elapsed.

Mehbooba while defending the police action, had said that a "black sheep can be anywhere" amid an uproar in the state Assembly over the firing. Mehbooba said she did not believe the police action would have a demoralising effect on the army.

Terming the incident a “setback” to the political process, Mehbooba had said she had spoken about it to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who asked her to take the required action in case there was “carelessness”. She had said if somebody commits a mistake, the person should be punished as such a course only brings laurels to the institution.

Lt Col Karamveer Singh, a Kargil war veteran, had moved the top court against the FIR lodged by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against his son Major Aditya Kumar in the firing.

The police had named my son (Major Aditya Kumar) as an accused in the Shopian firing case, knowing fully well that he was not there and the Army personnel present there were doing lawful duty and were forced to take actions for protection of the Government property and buildings without any excessive use of force, the petition of the father claimed.