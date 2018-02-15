‘Shopian FIR Hasn’t Impacted Army Even An Iota’

Udhampur—On the impact of an FIR over the killing of three youths in south Kashmir's Shopian district last month in which Major Aditya Kumar was named, General-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen D Anbu said, "I am heading the Northern Command and I can say it with confidence that the issue of Major Aditya has not dented the morale of my troops, not even a bit, not even an iota."

"I can say it with confidence because I meet them, I move around and I speak through my commanders and know the pulse," he said.

The officer said that there were no human rights (HRs) violation reported against the Army in the last one year.

"In the last one year, you have not seen any human rights violations taking place. That is (because of the) direction from me to the commanders. You will not find any one of them wilfully indulging in it. Our intentions are clear so there is nothing to worry about," he said.

However, Anbu said that the case was sub-judice and would take its own course.

The police had registered an FIR into the death of three youths and had mentioned that an Army team led by Major Aditya had to open fire on an unruly mob which was indulging in heavy stone pelting on a convoy led by him.

"The Defence minister had made a statement during her visit to Jammu that the government and the ministry of defence are totally behind the soldiers and armed forces," he said.

In response to a question about an insiders role in the Sunjuwan terror attack and any plans to shift the training centre of the regiment from Srinagar, Anbu said, "I am in a uniformed force and do not distinguish the personnel under my command. We do not work like that in the Indian Army."

"Someone who joins us gets motivated by our ethos and functioning, even if he is not motivated before. There is no doubt in my mind and our organisation is very strong. The new recruits mould into our system," he said