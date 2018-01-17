Shopian Civilian Succumbs After 28 Days

Srinagar—A Shopian resident who had been injured during a gun-battle between militants and government forces last month passed away at a state hospital in his native district on Tuesday, reports said.

Muhamad Ayub Bhat (43) of Mulu Chitragam had received three bullets during the encounter that broke out in the Batmurran village on December 19.

The gunbattle had left two Jaish-e-Muhammad militants dead and also claimed the life of woman— 24-year-old Rubeena Jan (Beauty Jan) , and a number of villagers had been injured due to pellet –firing on protestors decrying the casualties.

Three of the around 50 protestors injured in the forces action had received pellet wounds in their eyes. Two residential houses also had been damaged during the gunbattle.

According to a petition filed before State Huma Rights Commission, the woman was sitting in house with her milk sucking baby in her lap when she was hit by a bullet pumped by government forces who were engaged in controlling a protesting mob after a gunfight in the area. The incident, as per the complaint before the SHRC, suggests that the forces were “indiscriminately pumping and spraying bullets unmindful of its consequences.”

The government forces were expected to follow the standard operation procedures (SOPs) prescribed by law and the rules which they have not followed at all, adds the compliant.