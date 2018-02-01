Shopian Buries Another Bud Amid Sobs, Protests  

Srinagar—A 10-year-old boy from Shopian on Thursday succumbed to injuries suffered by him after an unexploded explosive device went off in the southern Kashmir district last week.

Musharaf Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Najar of Datmudoor village suffered multiple head injuries on January 25 after the device went off. The device, sources said had been collected by the boy near an encounter site in Chaigund village of the district. Two local militants along with a civilian youth Shakir Ahmad Mir were killed while two girls sustained injuries during the gun battle.

Sources said Musharraf succumbed to injuries at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in the wee hours on Thursday.

With Musharaff’s death, the civilian death toll in Shopian has reached five in a week. On January 27, army firing left two youth—Javed Ahmad Bhat (20) of Balpora and Suhail Javed Lone(24) of Rawalpora Shopian dead while third one, Rayees Ahmad Ganie of Narpora suffered serious wounds and succumbed to them on Wednesday at SKIMS.

Police has filed an FIR against an army unit on charges of murder and attempt to murder over shooting of the civilians even as ruling PDP-led government has ordered a magisterial probe into the killings. Army has maintained that they opened fire in “self-defence”.

A spontaneous strike was observed in Shopian district on 8th straight day on Thursday while as the neighbouring Pulwama had returned to normal on Tuesday after remaining shut for five days. The district however observed shutdown again since Wednesday.

All shops and commercial establishments were closed in the twin districts while as transport was off the roads.

While from last four days, shutdown is against the killings of three civilian teenagers; for previous three days, it was against the killing of a 17-year-old Shakir Mir and injuring of scores of others including two teenage girls near the encounter site at Chaigund Audoo village in Shopian.

Soon after the funeral was over, clashes erupted between youths and government forces in parts of Pulwama. Police used teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.

On Jan 24, two local militants were killed in an encounter while civilian minor boy Shakir Ahmad Mir died and two girls were injured at Chaigund Audoo Shopian.

Police said that Shakir and the girls were caught in cross firing.

On Jan 27, two youth Javed Ahmad Bhat, 20, of Balpora and Suhail Javed Lone, 24, of Rawalpora Shopian died while Rayees Ahmad Ganie of Narpora succumbed to injuries yesterday after battling for life for the five days at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SKIMS, Soura.

Police has booked an army unit on murder and ‘attempt to murder’ charges over the shooting of civilians while as government has ordered a magisterial probe into the killings.

Army has claimed they opened fire in “self-defence” after a “mob tried to lynch an officer” during protests.

The internet services remain suspended in Shopian while people have been observing shutdown since January 25.

Restrictions today

In wake of the call for march by Joint Resistance Leadership, the District Magistrate Shopian has imposed restrictions on the movement of public and transport in the territorial limits of district Shopian on Friday under Section 144 CrPC. “However, the restrictions shall not be applicable to essential services including banks,” an official spokesman said.

NC demands punishment, PDP compensation

National Conference MLA Altaf Wani here on Thursday raised the issue of Shopian killings in the legislative assembly and sought immediate arrest of the army men responsible for firing the protesters and punishment to them. However, PDP MLA from Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat sought compensation to the families of slain youth.

Raising the issue, the National Conference MLA from Pahalgam Altaf Wani told the house that two more injured youth have succumbed but the government is not seriously pursuing the probe order by it to punish the army men who fired on protestor resulting in the killing of four civilians so for. Intervening in the discussion the PDP MLA from Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat demanded compensation for the families of youth killed in the army firing so far.