Shopian Aftermath: Mehbooba Reviews Security

Srinagar—In the aftermath of killing of four civilians in firing by army at Shopian, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti took a review of the security and law and order situation at a high level meeting of officers here on Tuesday.

An official statement here said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister impressed upon all the security agencies to work in synergy to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as laid out should be strictly adhered to and in no way be these violated or overlooked. Every aberration in this regard, she reminded the officers, amounts to furthering the “evil designs of elements inimical to peace in the State.”

The Chief Minister advised heads of all security agencies to ensure that no collateral damage is allowed to happen during security operations and care should be taken that common masses are not put to inconvenience during these operations.

Mehbooba asked the heads of civil, Police, Army and other security agencies to maximize their public outreach to ensure that the grievances of people on the ground are listened to and addressed promptly.

The Chief Minister was briefed by heads of various security and intelligence agencies about the prevailing security situation in the State, particularly Kashmir Valley.

Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; GoC, 15 Corps, Lt. Gen. A K Bhatt; Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; ADGP, CID, A G Mir; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan; IGP, Kashmir zone, S P Pani; senior officers of other security agencies were present in the meeting.

Earlier the Chief Minister arrived in the winter capital from Poonch where she was on a public outreach programme. Soon after, the Chief Minister was briefed by the GoC, 15 Corps about the overall security situation in Kashmir Valley particularly in the backdrop of recent Shopian incident.