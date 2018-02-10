Shopian Aftermath: Injured Sister Of Slain Militant Dies

Srinagar—A teenage girl lost battle with life eighteen after she was injured during a gunfight between militants and government forces in Chaigund villlage of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A senior doctor said that the girl Saima Wani (18) daughter of Hilal Ahmad Wani was shifted to general ward yesterday and succumbed to injuries on saturday.

Regarding another girl Sabreena, the doctor said that she was very much stable.

On January 24, two local militants, one of them Saima's brother, were killed in an encounter while civilian minor boy Shakir Ahmad Mir died and two girls including the Saima Wani, sister of the deceased militant Sameer Ahmad Wani were injured at Chaigund, Audoo area of Keegam Shopian. Police said that Shakir and the girls were caught in cross firing.

On Jan 25, Musharaf Fayaz (10) had suffered critical injuries in his head and face after a shell exploded at the encounter site while a group of people were clearing the debris of the house which was razed to the ground by the forces during the gunfight. Musharaf later succumbed on Feb 1 after battling for life at least seven days.

On Jan 27, youth Javed Ahmad Bhat, 20, of Balpora and Suhail Javed Lone, 24, of Rawalpora Shopian died while Rayees Ahmad Ganie of Narpora who was injured on the same day and later succumbed to injuries on Jan 31 after battling for life for the five days at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SKIMS, Soura. The casulties suffered after army men opened fire upon a group of protesters at Ganapora.

Police have booked an army unit on murder and ‘attempt to murder’ charges over the shooting of civilians while as the government has ordered a magisterial probe into the killings.

Army has claimed they opened fire in “self-defence” after a “mob tried to lynch an officer” during protests. (with inputs from GNS)