SHO Killing: Court Frames Charges  

Srinagar—The Anantnag sessions court on Friday framed charges against eight accused involved in the killing of six policemen including Station House Officer (SHO) Achabal in 2017.
In a statement issued here, a police spokesperson said that charges have been framed against Sandeep Kumar Sharma of Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Ashraf Wani @ Molvi of Brenti Dailgam, Khurshid Ahmad Ganie son of of Brenti Dailgam, Mehraj -ud-Din Bangroo @Asif of Narparistan, Sahir Ahmad Makroo of Arwani Bijbehara, Zeenat-ul-Islam @[email protected] resident of Sugan Shopian, Bashir Ahmad Wani @Lashker of Soaf shali Kokernag and Abu Maz (foreign militant) by the court in case under FIR number 82/2017 under unlawful activities(prevention) act.
Six policemen including SHO Achabal Feroz Dar were killed in Kokernag area when militants ambushed the police party in Kokernag area.
While Wani alias Lashkar and Abu Maaz have been already been killed in gunfights, the spokesperson said that efforts are on to trace the other “absconders”.
