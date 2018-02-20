Shifting Prisoners Outside: Won’t Remain Silent, Says Geelani

Srinagar—Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Monday warned government of serious consequences if political prisoners at the Srinagar Central Jail are shifted to jails outside the Valley.

“Hurriyat will not remain silent over this unjustified and unnecessary step,” Geelani said in a statement.

Geelani expressed deep concern that government was planning to shift detainees on large scale from CJ Srinagar to Jammu jails. “In this connection, 23 detainees have been shifted since February 1. A list of more detainees has been prepared and they have been asked without any justification to be ready for the shifting,” he alleged.

“Those who have been shifted include Khursheed Ahmad Lone, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Gowher Ahmad Sheikh, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Umer Rashid Want, Nisar Ahmad Lone, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla, Meraj-u-Din Nanda, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Mir, Seerat ul Hassan, Mufti Abdul Ahadand Feroz Ahmad Dar toKuthwa, Hira Nagarand Udhampur,” Geelani said.

“The detainees are being shifted primarily due to political vendetta. The main motive behind this move is to subject the detainees to physical and mental agony so that they will relinquish their mission,” Geelani said, adding that the decision is “unconstitutional” as according to a ruling by Supreme Court, detainees should be lodged in places where their relatives can easily meet them with ease and without much wastage of time.

Hurriyat (G) chairman expressed deep anguish and concern over the miserable plight of “illegally” detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails saying the inmates were being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails. He said that the detainees in Jails were deprived of medical treatment.

“We have reports that youth belonging to Kashmir Valley are being targeted and subjected to the worst treatment. The unavailability of medicines and medical care and substandard quality of food is taking a toll on their health,” he said.

Geelani termed as “state terrorism” the slapping of 5th Public Safety Act (PSA) on Mohammad Assad ullah Parey, saying, “It is highly condemnable.”

Geelani while hailing the sacrifices of prisoners said that all Kashmiri detainees are “living legends and icons for the resistance movement”.

He appealed the ICRC, Asia Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to take notice of “this lawlessness” and raise voice against the unabated use of PSA by state authorities.

Geelani asked people to provide every possible support to affected families and those languishing in prisons.

Time To Avoid Confrontation: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat Conference (M) Holds Executive Committee Meeting After Long Time

Hurriyat Conference (M) Executive Council presided over by the its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday said it was time to avoid confrontation and take concrete steps to resolve the vexed Kashmir issue by means of a sustained and meaningful dialogue with active participation of all the stakeholders

The meeting was held here at Rajbagh headquarters and attended by the executive members Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone, Muhammad Musadiq Adil and Mukhtar Ahmad Waza.

A statement issued here said the meeting of the Hurriyat Executive Council discussed the present political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the organizational affairs besides issues confronting the resistance movement.

The Executive Council castigated the government for frequently caging Mirwaiz in his residence and barring him from carrying out his political, religious and social obligations and termed it as autocratic mindset of the ruling regime.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the “unending bloodshed, killing of innocents, harassment of youth, frequent searches in every nook and corner of Valley and the reign of terror unleashed by the government forces under the patronage of ruling regime stating that history is witness that no genuine struggle can be crushed through military might”.

The meeting observed that such repressive measures can’t break the resolve of resistance leadership or the people of Kashmir.

It also discussed the measures to make Hurriyat Conference (M) more vibrant and enhance its functional capacity by increasing political activities and contacts with the people. It was said in the meeting that the political stand of APHC in line with its constitution has always proved to be effective and genuine.

Expressing concern over the situation of confrontation among the powerful nations of South Asia, the participants said that to protect the human values and dignity of humankind. “It is time to avoid confrontation and take concrete steps to resolve the vexed issue by means of a sustained and meaningful dialogue with active participation of all the stakeholders,” the participants said.

The meeting said the resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative to end the sufferings, pain of people and political uncertainty of the region.

The Executive Council also prayed for the early recovery of its Executive member Masroor Abbas Ansari who recently underwent a complicated surgery and expressed hope that he will soon resume his responsibilities at political and social levels.

At the end of the meeting, the participants condemned the killing of a mentally challenged elderly person Syed Habibullah of Soibugh, Budgam stating that forces even don’t spare the mentally disabled person.