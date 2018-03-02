Shifting Of Prisoners: JRL Petitions SHRC  

Srinagar—The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Friday submitted an application with Chairman State Human Rights Commission against shifting of prisoners from Kashmir jails to outside.

A delegation of JRL-led by JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik had met the SHRC chairman Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki and put forth the petition, also seeking initiation of inquiry into the “gross human rights violations, deliver justice to these inmates”

In the petition, it is submitted an incident took place at SMHS hospital as a detune escaped from the custody of police as he was being taken for a medical checkup in the month of February 2018 and due to the said event the prisoners at large are being subjected to harassment, mental torture, agony and human rights violations and are being committed with evil motive.

“That thereafter certain inhuman and derogatory Acts were taken by the state through its functionaries.”

“Some of the persons who have been sentenced with life imprisonment have been shifted to the jails which are situated more than 300 Kms away from their residences, which is voilative of the human rights guaranteed by the judicial pronouncements held by the supreme court of India.” They said there was a glaring violation done in utter disregard of human rights, the judicial pronouncement, jail manual and the procedures laid down for handling the under trials, detainees, sentenced person. “The undertrials who are presumed to be innocent beyond doubts as such the under trials who are held under various FIRs and are facing trails before various courts in whose territorial jurisdictions the prisoners are held in jails,” the JRL said, adding, “One such example of glaring violation is being done in a case under FIR no 51 of 2017 police station Nowhatta Srinagar—lynching of DSP wherein 24 young boys below the age of thirty year have been ‘falsely’ implicated as per an evil design which actually is a political vendetta, the trial of the case is pending trial before 4th Additional Sessions Court Srinagar.”

It says further: “That the every human being is guaranteed that there is a fair apprehension that the trial of the case shall get protracted and delayed as they can't be brought from the jails which are situated outside. Hence the said shifting of under trial detainee is a glaring example of the violation of the basic human rights.”

those serving life sentences, is even against the judgement of the Indian Supreme court that bars governments form lodging inmates away from their homes and families,” it said.