Sharma visiting Kashmir Again

Srinagar—Two days after the Governor NN Vohra asked separatists in Kashmir to talk to GOI’s special envoy, Dineshwar Sharma on Thursday said that the ball is now in the court of the separatists.
Dineshwar Sharma said that he will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir by the mid of January and will continue to talk to the people of different shades of opinion for the sustainable peace in the state.
“I am visiting the state again by January 15 and this will be my first visit of the year 2018 to Jammu and Kashmir. I haven’t chalked out any strategy yet but this is for sure that I am coming to Kashmir this month,” Sharma said.
Reacting over the recent appeal by the Governor NN Vohra to separatists in Kashmir to talk to GOI’s special envoy, Sharma said he has already offered dialogue with the separatists and that the ball now lies in their court only. “Now the separatists have to decide when they can talk. I have already made an offer to them,” Shama said.
Earlier, while addressing the joint session of the state legislature in Jammu ahead of the Budget session on January 2, the state governor NN Vohra had, in his address, asked the separatists to come forward and talk to Sharma. (KNS)
