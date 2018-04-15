Shamed Ministers Stay Firm

Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir coalition government, yesterday tendered their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in the event.
Jammu—BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday defended his participation in a rally supporting the accused in the Kathua rape and killing case, saying that it was meant to defuse the situation and restore normalcy.
Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir coalition government, yesterday tendered their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in the event.
The issue would be decided in the Legislative Party meeting today.
"We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration one and half months back. We told them they should go back. Abdul Gani Kohli (minister) was sent to the house of the victim, so that an ugly situation was not created," Lal told reporters.
"I had gone there, (ministers) Bali (Bhagat) and (Abdul Gani) Kohli had gone to Nowshera and Sunderbani to listen to people. Should we not listen to them? For what are we people's representatives? Should we allow people to burn the state and die," he asked.
The rally was organised by Hindu Ekta Manch in favour of the men accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl from the Bakerwal community.
The residents of Rasana village had also migrated to Hiranagar as a protest and blocked a road against the PDP-BJP government alleging harassment.
Lal said their primary responsibility was to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.
"Is it fine that state keeps on burning and the people become violent... I do not believe in Hindu-Muslim politics. Everybody is equal for me," Lal said.
He said they had gone to Rasana as they had a responsibility to reach out to the people.
"Migration had taken place. Our party leadership, the party president, sent us there with responsibility. They did the right thing. We sat with over 5,000 people and made them understand. They heard us and went back to their homes," he said. Chander Prakash Ganga, reiterated demand for CBI probe.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.