Sexual Harassment Of Women At Workplace: Govt Forms Complaint Committee 

Jammu—Government on Monday reconstituted Complaint Committee under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013,

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, Salma Hamid, Secretary, Tribal Affairs has been designated as Chairperson whileas Ms. Reva Kumari, Special Secretary Tourism and Culture Department, Ms. Nuzhat Shah, Section Officer, Information and Technology Department, Representative of a NGO to be nominated by the Social Welfare Department and Any other person co-opted by the Chairperson would serve as members of the Complaint Committee.

The Committee is empowered to register and enquire into and dispose of the complaints, if any, of sexual harassment against women employees of the Civil Secretariat. The Committee shall submit to the Government in General Administration Department its report on each complaint received by it regarding sexual harassment against women employee (s) of the Secretariat for consideration of the Government, quarterly/ annual reports about the total number of complaints received, enquired by and action taken on the same.

It has also been ordered that all the Administrative Secretaries shall constitute similar committees in their respective departments at the State/Divisional and District levels as the case may be. These committees shall address all complaints of sexual harassment and submit action taken reports to the Government with specific recommendations, in accordance with rules, on quarterly/annual basis. The constitution/composition of the committees shall be reviewed periodically by the General Administration Department/ Administrative Department to include/exclude the members as a consequence of retirement, transfer, said the order.