Sexual Harassment At Schools: Govt Orders Setting Up Compliant Committees

Srinagar—The government on Thursday ordered setting up of complaint committees in all educational institutions including government and private degree colleges to look into and prevent sexual harassment of women working there.

Chairing a meeting of senior officers, Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, instructed to make it mandatory to constitute internal- complaint cells (Committees) in Government Degree Colleges and Private Colleges.

“These internal complaint panels will look into the grievances and prevent sexual harassment of women in educational institutions. The instructions, though already circulated by the department, the Minister desired to make these panels solely accountable in terms of action, disposal and prompt redress of grievances.

It was informed that the college heads shall intimate Director Colleges and Nodal Principals about the composition of complaint committee, complaints received and action-taken after their disposal.

He further desired that the department should give wide publicity to aware people about this measure. He asked the school Education Department to follow the suit in due course of time and constitute similar cells in Higher Secondary and High Schools.