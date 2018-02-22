Sex Scam: Cop Acquitted

Chandigarh—The CBI special court in Chandigarh has acquitted former Srinagar DSP Mohammad Yusuf Mir in the infamous Jammu & Kashmir sex scandal case. The court acquitted him under Section 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code (J&K has its own special penal code), Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act.

He had been accused of sexually exploiting a minor for money via a brothel run by the prime accused Sabeena and her husband in 2004. However, the victim turned hostile in court and did not support the prosecution's case. The court declared the victim hostile and acquitted Mir on Tuesday. Interestingly, name of then J&K CM Omar Abdullah had also surfaced in the case, which led to him resigning from the post in July 2009. The governor had eventually rejected his resignation. Later, most of the accused were acquitted for lack of evidence and many witnesses also turned hostile. The 2006 scandal had hit headlines after the J&K police discovered two video CDs showing Kashmiri women being sexually exploited.

The police questioned two women, including the prosecutrix and the alleged kingpin, Sabeena. After questioning them, the police had gathered names of 56 people allegedly involved in the scandal.