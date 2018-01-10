Several initiatives taken for employment generation in JK: Drabu

Jammu—Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Haseeb A Drabu informed the Legislative Assembly that the government has taken several initiatives for providing employment to the unemployed educated youth in government as well as private sector.

Replying to a question by Sat Pal Sharma, the Minister said that 3290 selections have been made by the J&K PSC for different categories of officers, while 19583 were recruited by J&K SSB to fill vacancies of different categories during the past three years.

He further informed that the state and the Central Government have taken a number of initiatives to address the problem of employment through entrepreneurship and skill development.

“Under the initiatives, the government has been implementing the schemes like; Seed Capital Fund; Youth Start-Up Loan; National Minority Development Finance Corporation; Women Entrepreneurship Programme; Self Help Group of Engineers,” he said and added that as many as 4736 units have been sponsored by covering 4762 beneficiaries under these schemes thereby generating employment for 15598 educated unemployed youth.

Giving details of the un-employed youth in the state, the Minister said that 88040 technocrats / graduates / post graduates have listed themselves with various district employment and counselling centres of the state till December 2017.