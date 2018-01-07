Several bureaucrats in SVO net

Srinagar—The State Vigilance Organization has registered cases against 200 government officials in the last three years for their alleged involvement in wrong doings.

As per the official figures of State Vigilance Organisation available with KNS, the anti-graft body has registered 196 cases against around 200 government officials since 2015 in the state.

As per these figures, the SVO registered 55 and 23 cases in Kashmir during 2015 and 2016, respectively. Till the month of August this year, the Vigilance Organisation has registered 19 cases in the valley.

In Jammu region, 43 and 27 FIRs were registered during 2015 and 2016, respectively. In the first eight month of this year, 29 cases have been registered.

These cases have been registered related to misuse of official position, corruption charges, disproportionate assets, illegal compensation, purchase of sub-standard drugs, illegal grant permission to constructions, irregularities in funds, backdoor appointments, and various other wrong doings.

Cases have also been registered against several senior bureaucrats and police officers.

During 2017, an FIR has been registered against senior officials of the Health and Medical Education Department for allegedly purchasing sub-standard drugs.

In March this year, a case was registered against SSP, SDPO, SHOs for misuse of official position. The anti-graft body has registered an FIR against former Director School Education for illegal regularization of employees.

Cases have been registered against several former SMC commissioners, enforcement officers, for granting illegal building permissions. A former district development commissioner Kupwara has allegedly misused his official position and caused “loss” to the state exchequer.

An FIR has been filed against former JK BOSE chairman, secretary and other officials for allegedly causing losses to the state exchequer.

A former DC Srinagar is facing charges of having conferred illegal undue benefit to beneficiaries.

A former DC and Additional DC Shopian have allegedly made illegal transfer of land. A former secretary of the Cultural Art and Languages is facing charges of having made “illegal” appointments.

A former director school education Jammu, additional secretary and joint director have allegedly made illegal promotion of teachers on illegal basis.

Cases have been registered against several former chief engineers of the PHE for allegedly having purchased substandard materials on exorbitant rates.

There are also cases against several engineers of Roads and Buildings Department for “misappropriation” of funds.

An official of the SVO said that the investigations were going in these cases. “We register cases only if there is some proof. In all these cases, there is some evidence based on which the FIRs have been registered,” the official said. “We do not registered FIR only on a mere complaint unless find some evidence,” he added. (KNS)