Seminar on road safety held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal—Seminar on Road Safety – “Sadak Suraksha, Jevan Raksha” was today held in Town Hall BuildingGanderbal and was organized by Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) Ganderbal.

Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, N.A Baba was the chief guest on the occasion. S.S.P Ganderbal, Fayaz Ahmad Lone, ARTO Ganderbal Manzoor Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion. Besides, a huge gathering of students and locals participated in the programme.

Variety of programs were presented on the event like slogans, movie shows and presentations. Officers from ARTO Department conducted the Video Show and projected several films on road safety showing the need to respect the road. The films were very informative and were liked by all.

Speaking on the occasion, ADDC Ganderbal said that, the youth if follow road safety rules and obey traffic laws while on the wheel can minimize the graph of road accidents in District. He also requested the participants to become ambassadors and spread the message of road safety to their loved ones.

As the target of the seminar were the young audience, hence they were requested to avoid the use of mobile phone and, not to over speed while they are on the steering wheel. They were urged upon to use safety seat belts, helmets and refrain from reckless driving.

SSP Ganderbal addressing the students’ asked them to follow traffic rules and regulations for avoiding mishap on the road. He also impressed upon the young students to always wear a helmet and keep themselves safe to make the future of the society bright.