Sehrai’s MBA Son Joins Hizb 

Srinagar—The sons respectively of the new Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman and a police head constable have apparently joined militant ranks as indicated by viral pictures on the social media.

According to the pictures, Junaid Ashraf Sehrai has joined the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen with the code name Ammar Bhai, and the head constable’s son, Abid Maqbool Bhat, has announced his entry into the Jaish-e-Muhammad with the alias of Umar Bhai

Junaid, the son of TeH chief Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, had gone missing from his Baghat home on Friday after leaving for congregational prayers.

His brother, Rashid, had approached the police station concerned on Saturday and filed a missing person’s report pertaining to Junaid, the police said, adding that it was verifying the authenticity of the social media pictures.

Though presently living in an up-market Srinagar locality, the Sehrais originally belong to the Takipora area of Lolab in the northern district of Kupwara, and Junaid was an MBA student at the Kashmir University.

The duo’s move to join militant ranks comes barely days after the state police chief said that the trend of youth taking up arms in Kashmir was on the decline.

Soon after taking the reins of the TeH from his longtime associate Syed Ali Geelani earlier this week, Junaid’s father, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, had categorically distanced the Kashmir movement from the ISIS and its ideology, and urged Kashmiri youth to study the Quran, the hadith and the rules that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) had laid down for war.

Taking strong exception to youth unfurling ISIS flags on the funerals of militants here, Sehrai had said that “fighting the Indian occupation” was the primary goal of the Kashmiris.