Sehrai Replaces Geelani As TeH Head

The decision to replace Geelani with Sehrai, who is his old-time friend and associate, was taken after an executive meet of the organisation
Srinagar—Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was on Monday appointed the new chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, the organisation founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Geelani, however, would continue to be the chairman of the conglomerate Hurriyat Conference (G).
“The TehreeK-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani today held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman,” said a spokesman.
Geelani and Sehrai were among the founding members of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat when it was formed in 2005 after Geelani had a rift with Jamat-e-Islami, it’s parent organisation. Sehrai, then a member of Jamat, was instrumental in the formation of the new organization, say sources. Sehrai parted ways with the Jamat more than a decade ago.
Sehrai, who was until now the general secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was tipped to be the first choice to replace Geelani. In fact, three years ago, Geelani had decided to nominate him as his successor in the Hurriyat but the announcement was halted at the last moment after some members questioned Geelani making a nomination when organisation had an election system.
