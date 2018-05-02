Search operation in Sopore, Hajin

Baramulla—Government Forces on Tuesday evening launched a search-and-cordon-operation in Chankhan area of Sopore in this northern Kashmir district.

Reports said that forces including Army’s 52 RR, Sopore Police and CRPF sealed Chankhan area of Sopore after inputs of militants movement in the area.

Locals reports said that door to door search in the area were being carried while public movement also affected after Forces sealed area.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the government forces and people in Shahgund area of Hajin town in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Reports said that Army's 13RR Unit, Police and CRPF on Tuesday afternoon launched CASO in Rahimgund Mohalla of Shahgund area on a Specific tip-off about the presence of two militants in the area.

However militants escaped after a brief exchange of gunfire with forces, local sources said. However, there was no official confirmation so far.

Reports said that as soon as forces cordoned off the area youth took to the streets and pelt stones on them, triggering clashes. Forces in reply burst teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators.