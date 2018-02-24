 Skip to main content
 Scribes boycott Interlocutors visit in Kulgam

Kulgam—Authorities in South Kashmir's Kulgam dis­trict barred media men to cover the visit of interlocutor Dinesh­war Sharma in the district.

Sharma arrived in the town to interact with desired people.

"All the media persons work­ing in district are informed to cov­er the interlocutor Mr Dineshwar Sharma's visit to kulgam tomor­row at 11.00 am at DC office com­plex," an order issued by authori­ties on Thursday evening read.

However a couple of hours later authorities issued another order that read: "As communi­cated by DDC Kulgam Mr Talat Parvaiz just now no Media cover­age would be allowed for tomor­row's VIP visit.”

As per media personnel, au­thorities on Friday morning ver­bally requested them to remain present on the arrival of Sharma, but they were not permitted to enter into DC office premises.

Media personnel staged a pro­test outside DC office. ADC and ACR Kulgam rushed to spot and apologized for inconvenience. “We were asked to cover the interac­tion of Sharma with people, how­ever, we denied and boycotted the event,” said a news reporter.

Sharma met a couple of delega­tions in the town. Auqaf Commit­tee Secretary, Abdul Hamid Ganaie who also met Sharma told news agency CNS that they demanded an end to the use of bullets and pellets in Kashmir Valley. (CNS)

