 Scribes boycott Interlocutors visit in Kulgam

Kulgam—Authorities in South Kashmir's Kulgam district barred media men to cover the visit of interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma in the district.
Sharma arrived in the town to interact with desired people.
"All the media persons working in district are informed to cover the interlocutor Mr Dineshwar Sharma's visit to kulgam tomorrow at 11.00 am at DC office complex," an order issued by authorities on Thursday evening read.
However a couple of hours later authorities issued another order that read: "As communicated by DDC Kulgam Mr Talat Parvaiz just now no Media coverage would be allowed for tomorrow's VIP visit.”
As per media personnel, authorities on Friday morning verbally requested them to remain present on the arrival of Sharma, but they were not permitted to enter into DC office premises.
Media personnel staged a protest outside DC office. ADC and ACR Kulgam rushed to spot and apologized for inconvenience. “We were asked to cover the interaction of Sharma with people, however, we denied and boycotted the event,” said a news reporter.
Sharma met a couple of delegations in the town. Auqaf Committee Secretary, Abdul Hamid Ganaie who also met Sharma told news agency CNS that they demanded an end to the use of bullets and pellets in Kashmir Valley. (CNS)
