Scientific measures introduced to ensure safety on roads: Govt

Jammu— Minister for Trans­port, Sunil Kumar Sharma to­day said that rational, scientific measures are being introduced to ensure safety on roads be­sides regulating traffic move­ment. For this, the Government is working to introduce Road Accident Data Management System (RADMS) in the State which will enable Motor Ve­hicles Department to take ratio­nal/scientific data based deci­sions to ensure safety on roads.

The Minister said this while re­plying to the Demand for Grants of Transport Department in the Leg­islative Assembly, today.

“In this digital day and age, timely and necessary technologi­cal updations need to be intro­duced so that the department can fulfil its basic mandate of provid­ing better transportation facilities to the people with effective safety measures”, the Minister said.

The Minister said the depart­ment has initiated implemen­tation of multiple measures in addition to RADMS including switch over to Web Based Online Services (VAHAN/SARTHI 4.0), replacement of paper based docu­ments with plastic/smart cards-in offing, digitalization of all depart­mental records, introduction of Digilocker Service among others.

Besides, an app ‘Ride Safe’ is being developed for Citizens to report instances of irresponsible driving with geo-intelligence for intervention and action by filed officials, he added.

With a focus on ensuring road safety by way of awareness and training, he said that the depart­ment has initiated work on estab­lishment of Institute of Drivers Training and Research (IDTR) in Jammu and in Srinagar.

With regard to the income gen­eration prospect, the Minister informed that MVD has realized revenue of Rs 163.68 crore against a target of Rs 168.51 crore during 2017-18 upto December 2017.

High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is being imple­mented in the State and presently about 46% of vehicles registered have been affixed with the HSRP, he said adding that the process of HSRP fixation has been modified enabling 100% compliance by new vehicle owners.

With an objective to strengthen the department to check menace for drunken driving, 100 Breath Analyzers were procured during August, 2016 for which funds were provided by the MoRTH, GoI.

State Road Safety Policy is un­der implementation, further with an aim to reduce the fatalities and accidents by 50% by 2020, instruc­tions have been issued for prepa­ration of District Road Safety Plan (2017-2020), he said.

The Minister informed the House that the work is under ex­ecution on Inspection and Certifi­cation Centre (ICC) in Jammu at the cost of Rs 14.40 crore.

With regard to the relief mea­sures for the transporters, the Minister said the department has also given respite to them by in­troducing measures like- relief of 50% on various types of the fees imposed by MoRTH, GoI, be­sides Payments of Token Tax and Passenger Tax for the period of 6 months of unrest in the State have been exempted.

Passengers fare has been re­vised and fee/penalties recently enhanced by the Central Govern­ment are being reduced providing relief to the transporters, he added.

He informed that Road Safety Council Bill is being introduced to create a Road Safety Fund for identifying and removing the Black Spots on roads to ensure Safe Journey.

With an effort to meet exigen­cies on the National Highways, he informed that 136 Basic Life Sup­port Ambulances sanctioned from GoI under National Highway Ac­cident Relief Service Scheme will be put in service for which funds have been already provided to the Health Department.

Giving details of vehicles of State Motor Garages, he said that presently, 579 vehicles have been allotted to secretariat and other departments across the state.

He further informed that during 2017-18, the SMG has purchased only 29 vehicles against an amount of Rs 255.60 lakh so far and for in­frastructure updation, works at Jammu & Srinagar worth Rs 187.69 lakh have been taken in hand which shall be completed during the next financial year, he added.

Spelling out the new initia­tives to be taken for departmental infrastructure development, he informed that 102 vehicles shall be purchased, fleet of SMG to be augmented by adding 156 vehicles, creation of staff for the newly cre­ated 8 districts for, procurement of more automobile equipment for various workshops.

Regarding functioning of JK­SRTC, the Minister said that it is putting in concerted efforts to make the transport system advan­tageous and convenient to the pub­lic, tourism, trade and industry and various other agencies.

He informed that SRTC fleet has a total of 847 vehicles comprising of 518 Buses, 313 Trucks, 11 Non Com­mercial Buses and 05 Trucks.

Corporation has decided to introduce Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) which is expected to be completed by June 2018, he highlighted.

Under Smart Cities Scheme, procurement of 140 electric buses along with 08 charging stations have been proposed for both capital cities, he said adding that under FAME INDIA scheme, 15 buses have been sanctioned and under JKIDP, procurement of 40 electric buses & 20 electric rick­shaws have been proposed.

Sunil Sharma further informed that 52 trucks and 32 buses are be­ing procured out of the funds ac­cumulated by auction of fleet, sale of land for strengthening existing fleet. “Under AMRUT 38 buses are being procured during current fi­nancial year”, he added.

“The Corporation is also ex­ploring possibilities for up-grada­tion of transportation on modern pattern (Luxury Coaches) through PPP Mode”, he informed.

With an objective to increase financial health of the Corpora­tion, JKSRTC is going to establish retail outlets of Petrol Pumps at its own location with collaboration of M/S BPCL that will yield hand­some revenue to the Corporation, the Minister said.