Scientific measures introduced to ensure safety on roads: Govt

Jammu— Minister for Transport, Sunil Kumar Sharma today said that rational, scientific measures are being introduced to ensure safety on roads besides regulating traffic movement. For this, the Government is working to introduce Road Accident Data Management System (RADMS) in the State which will enable Motor Vehicles Department to take rational/scientific data based decisions to ensure safety on roads.
The Minister said this while replying to the Demand for Grants of Transport Department in the Legislative Assembly, today.
“In this digital day and age, timely and necessary technological updations need to be introduced so that the department can fulfil its basic mandate of providing better transportation facilities to the people with effective safety measures”, the Minister said.
The Minister said the department has initiated implementation of multiple measures in addition to RADMS including switch over to Web Based Online Services (VAHAN/SARTHI 4.0), replacement of paper based documents with plastic/smart cards-in offing, digitalization of all departmental records, introduction of Digilocker Service among others.
Besides, an app ‘Ride Safe’ is being developed for Citizens to report instances of irresponsible driving with geo-intelligence for intervention and action by filed officials, he added.
With a focus on ensuring road safety by way of awareness and training, he said that the department has initiated work on establishment of Institute of Drivers Training and Research (IDTR) in Jammu and in Srinagar.
With regard to the income generation prospect, the Minister informed that MVD has realized revenue of Rs 163.68 crore against a target of Rs 168.51 crore during 2017-18 upto December 2017.
High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is being implemented in the State and presently about 46% of vehicles registered have been affixed with the HSRP, he said adding that the process of HSRP fixation has been modified enabling 100% compliance by new vehicle owners.
With an objective to strengthen the department to check menace for drunken driving, 100 Breath Analyzers were procured during August, 2016 for which funds were provided by the MoRTH, GoI.
State Road Safety Policy is under implementation, further with an aim to reduce the fatalities and accidents by 50% by 2020, instructions have been issued for preparation of District Road Safety Plan (2017-2020), he said.
The Minister informed the House that the work is under execution on Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) in Jammu at the cost of Rs 14.40 crore.
With regard to the relief measures for the transporters, the Minister said the department has also given respite to them by introducing measures like- relief of 50% on various types of the fees imposed by MoRTH, GoI, besides Payments of Token Tax and Passenger Tax for the period of 6 months of unrest in the State have been exempted.
Passengers fare has been revised and fee/penalties recently enhanced by the Central Government are being reduced providing relief to the transporters, he added.
He informed that Road Safety Council Bill is being introduced to create a Road Safety Fund for identifying and removing the Black Spots on roads to ensure Safe Journey.
With an effort to meet exigencies on the National Highways, he informed that 136 Basic Life Support Ambulances sanctioned from GoI under National Highway Accident Relief Service Scheme will be put in service for which funds have been already provided to the Health Department.
Giving details of vehicles of State Motor Garages, he said that presently, 579 vehicles have been allotted to secretariat and other departments across the state.
He further informed that during 2017-18, the SMG has purchased only 29 vehicles against an amount of Rs 255.60 lakh so far and for infrastructure updation, works at Jammu & Srinagar worth Rs 187.69 lakh have been taken in hand which shall be completed during the next financial year, he added.
Spelling out the new initiatives to be taken for departmental infrastructure development, he informed that 102 vehicles shall be purchased, fleet of SMG to be augmented by adding 156 vehicles, creation of staff for the newly created 8 districts for, procurement of more automobile equipment for various workshops.
Regarding functioning of JKSRTC, the Minister said that it is putting in concerted efforts to make the transport system advantageous and convenient to the public, tourism, trade and industry and various other agencies.
He informed that SRTC fleet has a total of 847 vehicles comprising of 518 Buses, 313 Trucks, 11 Non Commercial Buses and 05 Trucks.
Corporation has decided to introduce Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) which is expected to be completed by June 2018, he highlighted.
Under Smart Cities Scheme, procurement of 140 electric buses along with 08 charging stations have been proposed for both capital cities, he said adding that under FAME INDIA scheme, 15 buses have been sanctioned and under JKIDP, procurement of 40 electric buses & 20 electric rickshaws have been proposed.
Sunil Sharma further informed that 52 trucks and 32 buses are being procured out of the funds accumulated by auction of fleet, sale of land for strengthening existing fleet. “Under AMRUT 38 buses are being procured during current financial year”, he added.
“The Corporation is also exploring possibilities for up-gradation of transportation on modern pattern (Luxury Coaches) through PPP Mode”, he informed.
With an objective to increase financial health of the Corporation, JKSRTC is going to establish retail outlets of Petrol Pumps at its own location with collaboration of M/S BPCL that will yield handsome revenue to the Corporation, the Minister said.
