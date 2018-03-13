Schools, Colleges To Reopen Today

Srinagar—All schools and colleges will reopen in Kashmir Valley including Srinagar.

“All colleges and schools will resume work from Tuesday,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said.

Earlier, the government decided that respective deputy commissioners will take a call on opening or closing of schools in Kashmir.

Sources in Director School education said that the decision was taken after taking a review and authorised the concerned deputy commissioners to decide about reopening of educational institutions in their respective districts.

The Education department has given the directions that the concerned Deputy Commissioners to take a call on the issue, an officer of DSEK said.

He said the government has not decided to close the educational institutions but the deputy Commissioners will take the decision in their respective districts keeping in view the situation.

Earlier, minister for education Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari had reportedly said the educational institutions will remain closed for two more days.