Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today

Srinagar—Authorities have decided to keep schools and colleges closed for one more day as “precautionary measure” even Kashmir University cancelled all examinations scheduled on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the education department said the measure has been taken to in view of the apprehension about “law and order” situation in the Kashmir Valley.

The schools and colleges remained closed on Monday following killing of 13 militant and four civilians in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag district on Sunday. Kashmir University and Central University of Kashmir had also cancelled all exams scheduled for Monday.

More than two hundred people had suffered injuries in government action to curb the clashes that ensued the killing of the militants at three places in two districts. Most of the protesters have suffered pellet injuries, many of them in eyes, while few even sustained bullet injuries.

“In view of concerns expressed by students, all Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on April 3, 2018 (Tuesday) are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later,” reads a statement issued by the Kashmir varsity.

“Meanwhile, the classwork in the teaching departments shall remain suspended on April 3, 2018,” the statement added.

The Kashmir University has postponed interview of contractual lecturer Education scheduled on Tuesday. “According to Dean, School of Education, the contractual lecturer interview in subject of Education, which was scheduled to be held at Kashmir University’s Main Campus on April 3, 2018 (Tuesday), is postponed. Fresh date shall be notified separately, later,” reads a statement by the university.

The authorities in Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also suspend the classwork.

"It is notified for the information of all that the class work shall remain suspended at Islamic University of Science and Technology IUST Awantipora on Tuesday," Public Relation Officer of the varsity said.