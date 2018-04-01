Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today

Srinagar—Schools and colleges across Kashmir Valley shall remain closed on Monday according to government odes issued here. Also, all exams of Kashmir University and central university have also been postponed scheduled

An official spokesman of the department said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid law and order situation in the Valley.

“In view of concerns expressed by students, all Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on April 2, 2018(Monday) are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later,” an official spokesman said.

Meanwhile, as already notified, the class work in the teaching departments shall remain suspended on April 2, 2018, the spokesman said.

“Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has postponed all the End Semester Examinations (ESE) scheduled on 2nd of April, 2018 (Monday),” PRO of the varsity said.

According to the I/c Controller of Examinations, the date for the postponed examination would be notified separately, he said.