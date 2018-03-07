Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed For 2 More Days

KU, BOSE Postponed Exams, IUST To Go Ahead With Schedule
Srinagar—The government on Wednesday decided to keep all schools and colleges closed in Kashmir Valley for two more days. The announcement was made by education minister Altaf Bukhari.
The decision has been taken as a “precautionary measure” to avoid law and order situation in the Valley. The minister said that the schools and colleges in Kashmir Valley shall resume from Saturday except those in south Kashmir where schools will reopen on Monday.
Meanwhile, Kashmir University announced to suspend class work and postponed all exams scheduled for next two days.
“Class work at the University of Kashmir shall remain suspended on March 8 and March 9, 2018 (Thursday/Friday).
Furthermore, all examinations scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 9, 2018 are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later,” reads a statement by varsity.
The Board of School Education (BOSE) also postponed all the exams scheduled for March 08 and 09 in Kashmir region.
Chairperson BOSE Veena Pandita said the exams slated for Thursday and Friday have been postponed and fresh dates will be notified later separately.
Meanwhile, Islamic University Of Science and Technology said that all examination of the varsity scheduled for March 8 will be held as per schedule.
“The semester examinations scheduled on 08-03-2018 will be held as per schedule,” University’s controller examination Dr Mohammad Amin said.
