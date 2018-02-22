Schools Up To 8th Class To Re-Open On March 5 

Teachers Asked To Report Duties Tomorrow
Srinagar—Director School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo Wednesday said that all the teaching staff of Primary, Middle, High and Higher Secondary Schools shall report to their respective schools from February 23 and begin the preparations for the commencement of the new session. The formal classes for the students shall start from 26th February for High and Higher Secondary Schools and 5th March for Primary and Middle Schools.
Meanwhile, DSEK said that 26th February and 5th March shall be celebrated as “Welcome Day” for students and no academic activity shall be carried out on this day in the schools. He expressed his best wishes for the students. He directed all the Heads and staff of the Institutions to greet the students with love and affection and share the experience of the activities carried out during winter vacations.
Director School Education Kashmir expressed these views during a function conducted for interaction with the Master Trainer MDM Cooks from many schools of different Districts of Kashmir Division in the Conference Hall of Directorate of School Education Kashmir.
These MDM cooks are to be specially trained in Institute of Hotel Management, Rajbagh during a 10 days training programme. The training programme will be inaugurated tomorrow. Cooks in the training programme will get acquainted with all the aspects of cooking and other related activities in the kitchens of the schools.
Vans To Have Valid Permit: Traffic Cops Issue Advisory
The Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar City on Wednesday issued an advisory to the school bus and van operators ferrying school going children.
As per the advisory issued, the ferrying driver should have a valid permit as per seating capacity mentioned in the registration certificate.
The advisory further mentions that the driver should not alter seating arrangements of the vehicle, and should not modify the fuel kit to a gas kit.
It further reads that the vehicle driver should not carry school bags on the roof top of the vehicle, and should keep the vehicle parked in a designated parking place or inside school premises.
Meanwhile, the SSP Traffic has also appealed to the parents to verify the requisite documents including the valid driving license of van operators, ensure adequate seating capacity, proper first aid kit, and the vehicle is painted yellow. It further asked parents to look for adequate space for keeping school bag, and check if the vehicle carrying their ward has a fire extinguisher.
