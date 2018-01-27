SC notice on Vaishno Devi plea   

Srinagar—The Supreme Court of India has granted four week time to the petitioner before the NGT on whose plea the Green Panel had given the direction on November 13 regarding Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

The National Green Tribunal had issued thirteen directions on November 13 and first one was regarding opening of a new path to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu for pedestrians and battery-operated cars.

Later, on the Supreme Court on November 20 stayed only the first direction regarding opening of a new path to Vaishno Devi shrine for pedestrians and battery-operated cars.

“Respondent no.1 (Gauri Maulekhi, a resident of Dehradun) is granted four weeks time for filing counter affidavit,” reads an order by the Apex Court.

The court also asked Counsel for the petitioner— Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board through CEO—to take fresh steps to effect service on respondent state government within two weeks time.

“Notice thereafter be issued, the court said.

Besides directing the opening of the new path, the NGT had capped the number of visitors to the Shrine at 50,000 per day.

It had also said that no horses or mules shall be allowed on the new route.

The Green Panel had also directed the authorities to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found littering roads as well as the bus stop at the nearby Katra town.

It also directed that appropriate steps should be taken without further delay to repair and beautify the Katra Bus Stand which should be regulated by traffic police. It had directed traffic police to ensure no traffic congestion and that proper dustbins are be kept and no shopkeepers near bus stand is permitted to occupy the walking path or the mettalled roads.

The NGT has also asked the State Government to identify landfill site for solid waste management in accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 within six weeks from (November 13.”

The directions were issued while NGT was hearing a plea filed by activist Gauri Maulekhi seeking to remove horses and mules from the path to the shrine, saying it was dangerous for pedestrians, especially senior citizens.

The petitioner had expressed concern over the “pollution and danger to public health” caused by indiscriminate use of horses, ponies, mules and donkeys, to carry pilgrims and goods from Katra to the Vaishno Devi temple.